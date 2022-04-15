$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will announce $83.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $348.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 317,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,457. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.