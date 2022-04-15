908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 98 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Specifically, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The stock has a market cap of $594.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in 908 Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.