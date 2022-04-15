a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $4.00 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

