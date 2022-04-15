Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.44). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

AADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 51,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,497. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,336,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.