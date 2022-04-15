Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.44). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 51,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,497. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.
In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,336,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.
