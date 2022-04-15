Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,832.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 33,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

