Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,832.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 33,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.