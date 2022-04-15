Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.93) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

