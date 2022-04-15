ACT Capital Management LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Affimed comprises about 1.2% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Affimed worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Affimed by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

AFMD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 5,921,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.