ACT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Matterport accounts for approximately 0.8% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,566,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

