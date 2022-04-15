ACT Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

ACT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OYST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,554. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.54. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.