ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,732,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

