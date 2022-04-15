ACT Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Draganfly worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPRO. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 263,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. Draganfly Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

