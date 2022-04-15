ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 44,500 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. INmune Bio accounts for 1.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of INmune Bio worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

INMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 207,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.55. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.