Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,044. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

