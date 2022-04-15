adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €255.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

