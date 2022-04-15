adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €255.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.