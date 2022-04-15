Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

