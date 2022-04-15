Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAV. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

AAV opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.25.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

