Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “
Shares of Advantest stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

