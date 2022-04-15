Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.