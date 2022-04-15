Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 107.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

