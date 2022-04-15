Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.