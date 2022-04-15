Aeon Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Aeon has a market cap of $1.24 million and $715.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00574533 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

