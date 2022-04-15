Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

