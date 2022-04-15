African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.82

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 21801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

