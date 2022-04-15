AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

NYSE:D traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.40. 3,310,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,379. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.