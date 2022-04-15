AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

