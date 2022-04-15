AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

