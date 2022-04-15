Airbus SE Announces Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.01 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbus from €165.00 ($179.35) to €170.00 ($184.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.