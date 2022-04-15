AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Up 15.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.67. Approximately 384,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 123,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKT.A shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$108.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22.

In related news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott bought 1,628,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

