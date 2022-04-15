Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $138.25. Alamo Group shares last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 42,513 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

