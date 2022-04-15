Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.62 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

