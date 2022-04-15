Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

