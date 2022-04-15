Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Alleghany worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $845.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

