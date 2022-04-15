Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.63

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 104176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

