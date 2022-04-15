Allianz (ALIZY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) recently:
- 4/14/2022 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Allianz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
- 4/8/2022 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
- 4/5/2022 – Allianz had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Friday. Allianz SE has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
