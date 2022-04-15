Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.