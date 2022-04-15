Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.16 on Thursday. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

