Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $61.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. 7,315,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,584. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.