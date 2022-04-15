Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

