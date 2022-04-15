Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock worth $3,966,855 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.