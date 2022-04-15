Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $27.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $27.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $29.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $114.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,382.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,534.60 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,695.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,789.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

