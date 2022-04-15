Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

