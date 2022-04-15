Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Up 1.4%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €141.60 ($153.91) and last traded at €141.00 ($153.26). 11,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €139.00 ($151.09).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($232.61) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of €147.06 and a 200 day moving average of €167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.49.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

