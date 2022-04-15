American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.76.

AMH stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

