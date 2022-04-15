American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.92. 98,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,122. The stock has a market cap of C$308.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.