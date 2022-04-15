Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ames National by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

