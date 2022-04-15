Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AP stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

