Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.11. 10,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
