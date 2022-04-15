AMS Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 3,820 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Moody’s accounts for 0.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,546.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $5.26 on Friday, reaching $328.40. The company had a trading volume of 968,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average is $359.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

