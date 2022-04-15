AMS Capital Ltda Purchases 5,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,217. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

