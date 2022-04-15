AMS Capital Ltda Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 5.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. 10,950,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,703,562. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

