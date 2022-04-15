Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.17 to $22.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

NYSE:COF opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.