Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.44). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $215,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,099. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 561,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,775. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

